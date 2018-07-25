Model Shashi Naidoo kept out of Israel

South African model Shashi Naidoo was refused entry into Israel, as per the orders of Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) and the recommendation of Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud).

Last month, Naidoo expressed support for Israel, criticizing Hamas on social media.

Among other things, Naidoo said there are two sides to every story and noted that the Hamas terror organization is the ruling power in Gaza. She also noted that Israel is the opposite of an apartheid state, and that Jews, Christians, homosexuals, women, and others enjoy equal rights.

Naidoo was heavily criticized for her statements, and BDS activists and organizations in South Africa pressured her and threatened her life, leading to Naidoo's decision to cancel contracts and suffer heavy financial loss.

She eventually agreed to go on a BDS-sponsored trip to be re-educated.