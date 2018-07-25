Victory for new Likudniks

The Likud court today accepted the petition filed by new Likudniks and reinstated most Likud members whose membership was arbitrarily disqualified by the administration.

The court also ruled it would not be possible to remove members without a hearing, and that the director would have to decide on membership admissions for one who registered through the Internet and his membership had not yet been approved within 30 days, "as contact with one group or another alone is not sufficient grounds for disqualification," says the ruling.

Lior Meiri, one of the leaders of the new Likudniks, said in response to the decision: "There are yet judges in Metzudat Ze'ev; democracy in the Likud has triumphed. For six years we've been working on a voluntary basis. We gather each new member with a tweezers. Today we number more than 14,000 people, united, determined, and furious. Many people refrained from registering because they thought the dark forces in the Likud would find a way to block us. But it didn't work.

"The Likud court decided in favor of the Likud and for the benefit of the State. Now that the Likud has opened its doors, it's our responsibility to function and to serve the members, neighbors, family members, and anyone who wants to see a worthy Likud list that will protect the country and lead the Likud to victory in the next elections."