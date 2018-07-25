ISIS takes responsibility for terror attack in Toronto

The ISIS terrorist organization assumed responsibility to a terror attack in Toronto earlier this week that killed an 18-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl and injured 13.

In a statement quoted by Al Arabiya, ISIS said claimed that the terrorist, 29-year-old Faisal Hussain, "was a soldier of the ISIS and carried out the attack in response to calls to target the citizens of the coalition countries."

However, ISIS did not bring any evidence to back its claim.

On Sunday, Hussain opened fire on restaurants and cafes in a popular Toronto neighborhood.

Investigations revealed that Hussain had visited ISIS websites and may have expressed support for the terrorist group.