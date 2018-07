$522 million lottery win bought ticket in San Jose, California Only one person won last night's MegaMillions lottery for more than half-a-billion dollars. Arutz Sheva Staff,

The $522 million jackpot will go to whoever bought the ticket at Ernie's Liquor on South White Road.



The winning numbers were 1, 2, 4, 19, 29, and Mega No. 20.













