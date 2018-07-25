Watch: Crane removes stone from Western Wall plaza





A special crane on Wednesday morning removed the stone which fell from the Western Wall from the egalitarian prayer plaza.

The stone, which fell into the nearly-empty egalitarian prayer plaza, also known as the "Ezrat Yisrael," on Monday morning, was removed to the Mughrabi Gate area. It will be watched by Israel Antiquities Authority supervisors, who will investigate whether or not it can be returned to its place.

Jerusalem District archaeologist Amit Reem on Wednesday morning said, "We were all witness to the stone which fell two days ago. The unique manner of construction has held the Western Wall stones until today."

"In the coming days, we will construct scaffolding, from the floor until the top of the [Ezrat] Yisrael plaza. We will go stone by stone, investigating by hand, using laser, and using additional technology, in order to identify what caused the stone to fall.

"This is an emotional moment. The Antiquities Authority sees this event as a wake-up call. Tomorrow morning, another stone could fall, and we need to begin a national operation in order to preserve the stones.

"We are very aware of the halakha (Jewish law) and we will do professional work, together with the Kotel (Western Wall) rabbi and the government ministries in order to allow the plaza to open in the coming weeks."