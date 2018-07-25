Watch live: 232 Olim arrive in Israel

232 North Americans are arriving in Israel on Wednesday morning on a special Aliyah flight chartered by Nefesh B’Nefesh.

232 North Americans are arriving in Israel on Wednesday morning on a special Aliyah flight chartered by Nefesh B’Nefesh in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth Le’Israel and JNF-USA.

The passengers include 127 children under age 17, representing more than half of the flight’s Olim. This diverse group of newcomers to Israel also includes people from 20 U.S. states and one Canadian province, individuals ranging in age from 6 months to 80 years old, 34 families, 18 singles, three sets of twins, six future IDF soldiers, and 12 medical professionals.

Thirty five percent of the flight (88 Olim) will be moving to Israel’s periphery, locations in the north and south of the country outside of the center’s metropolitan areas as well as Jerusalem, under the joint Nefesh B’Nefesh - KKL "Go Beyond” initiative.

A special welcome ceremony will be held at Ben Gurion Airport upon the flight’s arrival and will include:

Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Sofa Landver

Incoming Chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel, Isaac Herzog

World Chairman of KKL-JNF, Danny Atar

Co- Founders of Nefesh B’Nefesh, Tony Gelbart and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass