Two injured in fire in Jerusalem

Woman in her 80s and man in his 30s suffer serious to critical injuries in fire in Beit Yisrael neighborhood.

A man and a woman were seriously injured in a fire that broke out in a residential building in Jerusalem's Beit Yisrael neighborhood on Tuesday night.

The two, an elderly woman about 80 years of age and a man about 30 years of age, were evacuated to hospital in serious to critical condition. Another man who was rescued from the apartment suffered light injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Yehiel Stern, a volunteer paramedic with United Hatzalah, said, "With the help of paramedics who live near the site and the ambulance crew of United Hatzalah, we provided initial medical treatment to an 80-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man in serious condition as a result of smoke inhalation. In addition, we provided treatment to a person who was evacuated by firefighters in light to moderate condition.”