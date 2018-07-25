Tisha B’Av on the Temple Mount: Moshe Rabbeinu would be proud

Let it be, and live each moment for Hashem.

In this week's rousing edition of Temple Talk, Yitzchak Reuven share their inspiring experience of Tisha B'Av on the Temple Mount, and explain the amazing transformation of the month of Av which takes place this week with the passage from the mourning of Tisha B'Av to the rejoicing of Tu B'Av, the ancient festival of love and hope that takes place this Friday.

Our hosts also discuss current events, and reflect on this week's Torah portion of Ve'Etchanan and the deep desire of Moses to enter into the Promised Land.