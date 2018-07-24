Ivanka Trump shuts down clothing brand

Ivanka Trump is shutting down her namesake clothing and accessories brand, citing difficulties imposed by ethics-related restrictions she assumed when she became an unpaid adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, JTA reported on Tuesday.

Ivanka Trump said she may never return to retail and would remain focused on policy.

“After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington,” she added. “So making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.”

Trump as an adviser to her father has been focused on issues like pay equity for women and expanding the availability of childcare for working parents.

Some of the restrictions Trump assumed when she joined her father’s White House team included ending future international deals and reviewing new domestic agreements. She stopped managing the company but maintained ownership through a trust.

Reuters Ivanka Trump

Reports last year said Ivanka Trump’s fashion company was filing trademarks for her brand around the world even as she serves as an employee in her father’s White House.

The New York Times reported in April of 2017 that the brand, Ivanka Trump Marks, has filed four new trademarks in Canada and the Philippines since her father took office.

While there were calls to boycott her company after her father was sworn in as president, online sales of Ivanka Trump's clothing line skyrocketed last year.