'Big news for South Tel Aviv residents'

Minister Shaked: Government monitoring peace agreement between Eritrea and Ethiopia and implications for status of infiltrators in Israel.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked clarified today at the election conference of the Jewish Home Tel Aviv Chairman Chaim Goren that Israel will examine the legal change in Eritrea and its impact on the status of infiltrators from the country.

"We will return the infiltrators to Eritrea as soon as it cancels the draft duty," said Minister Shaked, explaining that the government is closely monitoring the implementation of the peace agreement between Eritrea and Ethiopia.

"If the agreement is canceled, Israel will be able to return the infiltrators to Eritrea and this is big news for the residents of southern Tel Aviv," Shaked noted.

Shaked, a resident of Tel Aviv, also referred to municipal elections in the city. "With the team we have, led by Chaim Goren, we can get 4-5 seats."

"As an authentic Tel Aviv native born of two Tel Aviv parents, I know that if we'll understand how to unite all the forces that believe in this city, it's possible. We have excellent representatives who are dedicated to great activity for the residents," she added.