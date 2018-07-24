The Opposition Leader’s swan song

Yitzhak Herzog explains why he left his jobs as opposition leader in the Knesset and a Knesset member in the Zionist Union for the chairmanship of the Jewish Agency.

Gil Hoffman asks him whether leaving the Zionist Union is akin to fleeing the sinking Titanic.

Gil then talks about the new head of the opposition, Tzipi Livni, and gives examples of how not to head an opposition that perhaps could come in handy for her, from protests this week, from demonstrations that failed to prevent the Gaza Strip withdrawal this week 13 years ago, and from a Jerusalem city council member who claims to know the ways of God.