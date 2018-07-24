Behind the scenes of the Syrian jet incursion

ILTV speaks with Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Ram Shmueli, Former Head of Israeli Air Force Intelligence, about the incursion of a Syrian jet

ILTV,

Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Ram Shmueli
Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Ram Shmueli
ILTV




Tags:ILTV




top