Netanyahu: We will not accept any infiltration on our territory

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu issued a statement Tuesday evening following the downing of the Syrian aircraft by an Israeli anti-aircraft missile earlier today.

"Our air defense systems identified a Syrian Air Force jet that took off from the T-4 Syrian Air Force base and penetrated Israeli airspace," Netanyahu said.

"This is a gross violation of the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement with Syria. I have reiterated and made clear that we will not accept any such violation. We will not accept any such penetration of, or spillover into, our territory, neither on the ground nor in the air.

"Our forces acted appropriately. We insist that the Syrians strictly abide by the Separation of Forces Agreement between us and them," the Prime Minister concluded.

Two Patriot missiles were fired at the Syrian aircraft after it flew two kilometers (1.34 miles) into Israeli airspace. The pilot was killed, according to a report by Russian media outlet Sputnik.