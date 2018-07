As part of preparations for opening Tel Aviv-Jerusalem express train line, train arrives for first time in Jerusalem.

As part of the run-up to the opening of the express railroad between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, a full train (locomotive and train) arrived for the first time on Monday to the nation's capital..

On its way to the city, the train passed on the new bridges built for it until it reached Ha'uma Station in Jerusalem, which is about 90 meters underground.





