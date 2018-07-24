Liberman to Gazans: The choice is in your hands

Defense Minister addresses Gaza residents, says they must choose new leadership willing to live in peace.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman was interviewed Tuesday by the Arabic Facebook page of the Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories.

In the video, which was translated into Arabic, Liberman called on the residents of the Gaza Strip to replace the Hamas terrorist organization which currently governs the enclave and to take their fate into their own hands.

"My message to the people of Gaza is simple: you can choose between poverty and unemployment, between work and livelihood, between hatred and bloodshed, coexistence and personal security," Liberman said.

"We can be your best partners in the effort to turn the refugee camps into the Singapore of the Middle East. All that is needed is recognition of the right of the State of Israel to exist in peace, demilitarization, and the return of prisoners and missing persons.

"If your leadership is not ready for that, then you must replace that leadership, and you must start a campaign on the social networks: 'We want to make a living, we want water, we want electricity.' It's in your hands."