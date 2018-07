Alarm sounding in north catches Hallel and Rotem, two 10-year-old girls from Moshav Kanaf in Golan, preparing lunch during summer vacation.

The alarm sounded today in the north caught Hallel and Rotem, two 10-year-old girls from Moshav Kanaf in the Golan Heights, in the middle of preparing a lunch during the summer vacation.

Two interceptor missiles were fired from the Tzfat region, as the IDF confirmed that two Patriot missiles had been fired at a Syrian Sukhoi plane. The plane was being tracked, and when it reached two kilometers (1.24 miles) into Israel, it was shot down.