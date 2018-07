Hundreds missing and several dead after dam collapses in Laos 'Several human lives were claimed, and several hundreds of people are missing.' Mordechai Sones,

Reuters Villagers evacuate after Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attappeu Laos state news agency says that a hydro-electric dam under-construction in the southeast of the country has collapsed. Over 5 billion cubic metres of water was released. The news agency is reporting that "several human lives were claimed, and several hundreds of people are missing".













