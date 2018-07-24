Germany: Iran, Russia, China have identical cyber capabilities

Germany's BfV intelligence agency on Tuesday warned of Iran's cyber capabilities, Reuters reported.

According to a report released by BfV and German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, Iran's cyber capabilities are equal to those of Russia and China.

The attacks pose a risk to German companies and research institutions, the report said.

The number of attacks likely to have originated in Iran has been increasing steadily since 2014, it emphasized.

According to The National, the reported noted that, "Iranian intelligence-related organizations continue[ing] to spy on (pro-)Jewish and Israeli targets in Germany."