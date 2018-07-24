Iranian official slams Trump's 'psychological warfare'

In war of words, Iranian official says US can't harm Iran, claims US Pres. Trump's threats are part of 'psychological war.'

An Iranian official claimed that US President Donald Trump's threats are part of a "psychological war."

"We will never desert our revolutionary values," Gholamhossein Gheybparvar said. "We will oppose pressure from our enemies."

"America wants to destroy Iran, but Trump cannot do anything to Iran."

On Monday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani threatened Trump, warning him not to "play with the lion's tail" lest he involve the US in "the mother of all wars."

In response, Trump told Rouhani to "never ever threaten the United States again." Continued threats would lead to "consequences," Trump said, warning Iran to be "cautious."