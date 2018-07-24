Two million to perpetrators of Ramallah lynch

A Palestinian Authority (PA) TV station dedicated to imprisoned terrorists recently praised three terrorists who participated in lynching and murdering two IDF reserve soldiers.

Towards the end of 2000, IDF reserve soldiers Yossi Avrahami and Vadim Nurzhitz became trapped in Ramallah. They were brought to the local police station, where they were brutally murdered by a PA mob who lynched them and destroyed their bodies.

The three terrorists praised on TV are currently imprisoned in Israel, and according to Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), the TV staff visited the terrorists' families, reporting from their home.

PMW quoted the reporter as saying, "I'm right now at the home of the heroic prisoner Habas Bayoud, who has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the occupation's jails....we are currently at the home of the imprisoned hero Mohammed Nowara, who is serving a life sentence.... may Allah free him."

Nowara's sister said on camera, "Mohammed is a beautiful boy who makes us proud...I am proud that I have a brother like Mohammed...we are proud of him and boast about him."

PMW noted that, "These terrorists receive recognition and honor from the PA, not just praise but money as well."

"Since their arrest, the PA has given these terrorists relatively high salaries, in accordance with PA law. By June 2018, the total sum of their salaries reached 2,023,600 NIS ($553,505)."

Earlier on Monday, Palestinian Authority (PA) Chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Monday clarified that the PA will continue to pay terrorists and their families.

Yediot Aharonot quoted Abbas as telling leaders of the PA prisoners' movement that, "We will not agree to cut or cancel the salaries of the families of the martyrs and prisoners, as some are trying to do."

"Even if we only have one penny left, we will give it to the martyrs, to the prisoners, and their families.

"We see the prisoners and martyrs as stars in the sky of the Palestinian fight. They have priority in everything."

Currently, the PA transfers 7% of its budget - NIS 1.2 billion a year - to terrorists and their families, as monthly salaries. The amount each terrorists receives depends on how long he is imprisoned for, how many Jews he killed, and other factors. Some terrorists can earn 12,000 NIS per month - approximately the salary of an Israeli hi-tech worker.

All terrorists' salaries are for life. If the terrorist is killed, the money goes to his family.

Earlier this month, Israel's Knesset passed a law deducting terrorists' salaries from the amount transferred by Israel to the PA.