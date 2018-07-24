Sa-Nur expellees come home

Thirteen years after their town was demolished, Sa-Nur expellees visit the site of their former town together with MKs and supporters.

Sa-Nur and Homesh expellees on Monday night visited the site of their northern Samaria town together with Jewish Home MKs Shuli Moalem-Refaeli and Betzalel Smotrich.

The expellees and their families arrived at Sa-Nur during the night, entering the famous fortress.

"On the thirteenth anniversary of the expulsion, the right thing to do is come home," Homesh First head Benny Gal said before the trip. "We need to renew our connection to the place, together with our wives and children, and we need to send a message to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and other ministers: Cancel the law which mandated the expulsion."

"In another few minutes, we'll leave for Sa-Nur, and we'll renew the Jewish hold on the area.

Moalem-Refaeli said, "Unlike Homesh, which is easily accessible and which we visit often....it's a lot harder to reach Sa-Nur."

She added, "We are working to return Israeli settlements to northern Samaria, and to cancel the law mandating the expulsion. We have been working towards this [goal] for a year and a half and unfortunately we haven't been able to receive approval of the Ministerial Committee for Legislation because of the PM's veto."

"I think it is very moving that thirteen years after the expulsion, thirteen years of complete .darkness for the Jewish settlement which was destroyed in Homesh, Sa-Nur, Ganim, and Kadim, tonight we re-light the light in Sa-Nur. We're saying that this place still belongs to us, we're obligated to it and to the entire area around it, and tonight we merit to be together with the people who are lighting this place up. G-d wiling, [the light] will return to Homesh, Ganim, and Kadim as well."

Smotrich said, "There is nothing better than to demonstrate the true and honest desire to return. The longing in the heart, and in the head, and the understanding that mistakes need to be fixed. There isn't a child in Israel today who doesn't understand that the expulsion was stupidity. After we understand that it was a mistake, we need to fix it. We're coming here today in order to express that demand....to the Prime Minister and to the Defense Minister and to the others, the message is that this needs to be fixed."

Currently, the Disengagement Law prohibits the entry of Jews into the areas that were evicted, a clause that is still relevant. As of today, the movement of vehicles, trips in the area and access to the areas of the communities that were demolished are prohibited.

Moalem-Refaeli's bill would revoke that ban, a necessary step towards the reestablishment of the communities and the return of the expelled residents.





