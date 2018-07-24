Zarif responds to Trump: Be cautious

Iranian Foreign Minister responds to Trump after he warned Iranian President not to threaten the United States again.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif fired back at U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, after Trump warned Iranian President Hassan Rouhani not to threaten the United States again.

“Color us unimpressed: The world heard even harsher bluster a few months ago. And Iranians have heard them —albeit more civilized ones—for 40 yrs. We’ve been around for millennia and seen fall of empires, incl our own, which lasted more than the life of some countries. Be cautious!” he tweeted.

Zarif’s tweet was a response to a tweet by Trump on Sunday night.

"To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE," wrote Trump.

"WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!" he added.

Before Trump’s tweet, Rouhani warned the United States not to "play with the lion's tail", saying that conflict with Iran would be the "mother of all wars".

"You declare war and then you speak of wanting to support the Iranian people,” said Rouhani in comments directed at Trump.

"You cannot provoke the Iranian people against their own security and interests," he added in a televised speech at a gathering of Iranian diplomats in Tehran.

In May, Trump pulled out of the 2015 deal under which sanctions on Iran were lifted in return for curbs to its nuclear program. Washington has since told countries they must stop buying Iranian oil from November 4 or face financial measures.

European signatories to the deal are trying to save the accord, which they see as crucial to forestalling an Iranian nuclear weapon.

Tehran has demanded that Europe come up with an economic package to offset the effects of the U.S. withdrawal but so far has found Europe’s proposals to be unsatisfactory.

Washington has also launched concerted propaganda efforts in Iran, including social media campaigns, designed to exacerbate popular discontent.