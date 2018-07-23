Report: Moldava embassy to open in Jerusalem

Eastern European nation reportedly pledges to open embassy in Israeli capital in return for Israeli embassy in Moldava capital of Kishinev.

Moldava will be the next country to relocate its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, according to a report by Kan Radio.

The embassy would be the fifth to open in Israel's capital, following the opening of the US, Guatemalan, and Paraguayan embassies. The Czech Republic has also pledged to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem.

Yuval Rotem, director-general of the Foreign Ministry, managed the contacts for the transfer of the embassy during his recent visit to Moldova.

According to the report, Moldova agreed to open its embassy in Jerusalem on the condition that Israel will open an embassy in Kishinev, the capital of Moldova.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Emanuel Nachshon confirmed that Rotem had visited Moldova and the Jerusalem issue had been raised in talks he held.

About 20,000 Jews now live in Moldova, which was once part of the former Soviet Union. No Israeli embassy has existed in Moldava, except for an Israeli consulate that operated there until 2015.