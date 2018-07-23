Coalition Chairman in trouble with gender disorientation orgs

'I don't intend to pass amendment to Surrogacy Law although Netanyahu does,' said MK Dudi Amsalem. 'We must discuss this seriously.'

Coalition Chairman MK Dudi Amsalem (Likud) sounded skeptical about amending the Surrogacy Law that Prime Minister Netanyahu promised to approve so that same-sex couples could also turn to surrogacy.

"I don't intend to pass the amendment to the Surrogacy Law even though Netanyahu has [begun] to work to do so," said MK Amsalem in an interview with Channel 13.

"This must be discussed seriously. I respect the Prime Minister's opinion, but I have questions about the very matter itself. The amendment couldn't have been inserted in any case," the Coalition Chairman said.

Last night, tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv demanding the Surrogacy Law be amended so that male couples could also perform surrogacy procedures and raise a child born through a foreign woman.

The demonstration was accompanied by signs against Prime Minister Netanyahu and the right-leaning government, including signs produced by the leftist parties Yesh Atid, Zionist Union, and Meretz. A young woman who took part in the demonstration was arrested for disturbing the peace and attacking a police officer. She was taken for questioning at the police station.