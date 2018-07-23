Tags:Disengagement, ILTV
Commander of Gaza expulsion admits: it was a mistake
13 years since the expulsion from Gush Katif, ILTV speaks with Maj. Gen. (Res.) Gershon Hacohen, who commanded the operation.
גרשון הכהן
צילום: Gershon Elinson/Flash90
