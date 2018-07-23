'We're too afraid to take down an illegal bagel stand?'

Jerusalem City Councilman Aryeh King responded in an interview with Arutz Sheva to the attacks against him by activists from the right and the left after he instructed Jerusalem city inspectors to remove an Arab who sold bagels at the Jaffa Gate.

King proudly recounted the incident on his Facecook account during the Tisha B'Av fast, and was severely criticized on the right and left, especially about the fact that the bagels were thrown on the street.

"The fact is that there is a dizzying rise in the percentage of Arabs in Jerusalem. Why? Because we are afraid to evacuate an illegal bagel stand?" asked King. "It's a fear to believe that our law is right, Israeli law."

According to King, the people who criticized him also agreed to the sale of chametz on Pesach and the opening of Tel Aviv's restaurants on Tisha B'Av. "Our fear of the implementation of Israeli law in the Old City and East Jerusalem is the fear of exile, and deep inside people still think that it is theirs, and thus the city is divided de facto under our noses."

King, who leads the 'Meuchadim' party (United) in the upcoming elections to the Jerusalem City Council, also referred to the large stone which fell onto the Ezrat Yisrael at the Western Wall. "It was an open miracle, the question now is what to do with it, and I hope that the Jerusalem municipality will bring in the best engineers to make order and strengthen the entire southwestern part."