Watch: How do you convert a song?

What began as a musical joke turned out to be a hit on the dance floor. The InyanAcher band took Ed Sheeran's song, which could not be avoided this year and was played on every corner, and gives it a refreshing innovation.

Apart from the different musical arrangements that take the song in the direction of the Balkans, the band gave it a particularly graceful conversion, and as a result combines the whole thing with a lot of good humor. The clip shows the adventures of the band members during their attempt to convert the hit and the original operation.