Lapid: Jordan Valley will always remain part of Israel

Yesh Atid leader says during a tour of Jordan Valley that region will remain part of Israel in any potential peace deal.

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid insisted during a tour of the Jordan Valley on Monday that the strategy would remain part of Israel in any potential peace agreement.

"The Jordan Valley will remain the Israeli security border in any situation and in any arrangement," said Lapid. "The Jordan Valley is also important to ensure the security of the Kingdom of Jordan and to ensure the strength of the peace agreement between the two countries."

"We are not interested in controlling the inhabitants of Jericho, Ramallah and Nablus, but rather parting from them and ensuring the existence of the State of Israel as a Jewish state that is taking place in the light of its history and heritage in Israel, within secure and permanent borders," added Lapid.

Joining Lapid on his tour was MK and Reserve Major General Elazar Stern and former deputy head of the Mossad, Ram Ben-Barak. The visit was led by the head of the Jordan Valley Regional Council, David Elhayani. Lapid also met with Aryeh Cohen, who heads the Dead Sea Regional Council.

The visit included a tour of the Jordan Valley, a visit to the Sartaba observation point, a security briefing and talks with representatives of the residents, including a meeting at Moshav Tomer with local farmers.