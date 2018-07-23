Deri opposes registering same-sex couples as parents

“This is a matter of principle regarding the roots of the family structure in Israel,” said Interior Minister Aryeh Deri.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) expressed his disagreements with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit over the latter’s new position with regards to adoption by same-sex couples.

At issue is a complaint brought forth by same-sex couples to Israel’s High Court of Justice who seek the ability to register two fathers or two mothers on a child’s birth certificate. Mandelblit’s office sought to petition the High Court on their behalf, and due to Deri’s objections, a compromise was reached whereby the attorney general would only argue for the inclusion of the word “parent” instead of listing the term “father” or “mother” twice on a birth certificate.

In a letter obtained by Israel National news, Deri had conveyed his strong objections to Mandelblit over his position.

“This is a matter of principle regarding the roots of the family structure in Israel,” Deri argued. “The substantive legislation in this matter has not been changed in a way that gives this type of recognition."

The legislation referred to by Deri regards existing Israeli law, which specifies that adoption can only be performed by a "man and his wife together."

Deri also contended that there was no inherent “usage” of the birth certificate for the petitioners to warrant a claim.

"In fact, apart from the symbolism that the petitioners wish to receive, there is no purpose in their request, since it is known that in Israel there is no use for a birth certificate.”