Deri opposes registering same-sex couples as parents

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) expressed his disagreements with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit over the latter’s new position with regards to adoption by same-sex couples.
At issue is a complaint brought forth by same-sex couples to Israel’s High Court of Justice who seek the ability to register two fathers or two mothers on a child’s birth certificate. Mandelblit’s office sought to petition the High Court on their behalf, and due to Deri’s objections, a compromise was reached whereby the attorney general would only argue for the inclusion of the word “parent” instead of listing the term “father” or “mother” twice on a birth certificate.
In a letter obtained by Israel National news, Deri had conveyed his strong objections to Mandelblit over his position.
“This is a matter of principle regarding the roots of the family structure in Israel,” Deri argued. “The substantive legislation in this matter has not been changed in a way that gives this type of recognition."
The legislation referred to by Deri regards existing Israeli law, which specifies that adoption can only be performed by a "man and his wife together."
Deri also contended that there was no inherent “usage” of the birth certificate for the petitioners to warrant a claim.
"In fact, apart from the symbolism that the petitioners wish to receive, there is no purpose in their request, since it is known that in Israel there is no use for a birth certificate.”