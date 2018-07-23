Syria condemns Israel's 'criminal' rescue operation in Syria

The Syrian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Israel’s “criminal operation” of evacuating hundreds of Syrian Civil Defense (“White Helmets”) rescue workers from the war-torn country over the weekend.

“Israel has always lied claiming that it doesn’t have a relation to the war waged on Syria,” charged an official source in the ministry, according to the the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The source referred to the “White Helmets,” a rescue organization that has operated in rebel-controlled areas, as a “terrorist organization.”

“(Israel) has smuggled hundreds of members of the ‘White Helmets’ terrorist organization and of the leaders of other armed terrorist organizations in cooperation with the governments of the US, Britain, Jordan and Germany.”

The IDF released a statement on Sunday confirming that it carried out the “humanitarian effort” at the request of US President Donald Trump and other western countries.

“Overnight, the IDF carried out a special and extensive humanitarian aid operation in the 210th Division to rescue the members of the ‘White Helmets’ humanitarian organization, whose lives were in danger, from the war zone in southern Syrian to a neighboring country,” an IDF spokesperson said.

Israel received praise for its daring operation from Trump’s Special Representative for International Negotiations, Jason Greenblatt.

The source in the Syrian Foreign Ministry was also quoted as saying that the operation demonstrated the inability of Damascus to cooperate with international organizations regarding the regime’s purported use of chemical weapons.

“It has become unacceptable anymore to hold any meeting or discussions at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) or at any international organizations to discuss their false allegations on the use of chemical weapon in Syria because there are not chemical weapons in Syria, which hopes that the concerned international organizations will combat terrorism and that the OPCW will correct its stances and image which have been deeply affected after disclosing the true destructive role played by the “White Helmets” and others,” the source said.