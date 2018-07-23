IDF: Two surface-to-surface missiles fired at Israel

An IDF investigation showed that the missiles fired Monday morning from Syria were ballistic surface-to-surface missiles.

According to the investigation, the SS-21 Tochka missiles with warheads carrying half a ton of explosives, and had a range of 100 kilometers.

The investigation also showed that "David's Sling" did not intercept the missiles, which fell in Syrian territory.

This is the first time David's Sling (also known as "Magic Wand") has been used.

The system is designed to provide an extra level of defense against medium range and short range rockets and missiles, as well as providing additional opportunities to intercept beyond those of the Arrow, thus creating a more comprehensive anti-missile defense system for the State of Israel.