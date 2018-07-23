War in Gaza? Defense Minister asks four crucial questions

Defense Minister Liberman: Israel did everything possible to prevent Gaza war, anything that happens from now on is Hamas' responsibility.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) on Monday met the IDF General Staff to discuss the security situation in Israel's north and south.

Speaking on video, Liberman said that there are "four central questions" that Israel needs to ask itself when discussing the situation in Gaza.

"Is the State of Israel interested in a war against Hamas in Gaza? And the answer is no," he said. "The second question is: Is Israel deterred from operating in Gaza? And here, too, the answer is no. The third question is, is Israel willing to make peace with a reality of fires, [incendiary] kites, and clashes long the border? And here, too, the answer is no."

"The last question is, have we done everything in order to prevent a war in the Gaza Strip? And the answer is yes.

"Therefore, everything which happens from now on in the Gaza Strip is the sole responsibility of the Hamas leadership.

"Regarding the north, I don't want to waste words. We have a clear policy, and no intention of changing it."