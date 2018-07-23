Druze Minister blames Joint List MKs for death threats

Druze Communications Minister Ayoub Kara blamed the Arab-Israeli Joint List party for the death threats he has been receiving ever since voting for the Nationality Law defining Israel as a Jewish State.

Kara has been receiving death threats for supporting the Nationality Law, which was approved by the Knesset last week.

"Ayoub, I support you and your family and thank you for your loyalty. The Nationality Law does not harm our Druze brothers," Netanyahu said at the start of a meeting of Likud ministers. Minister Karra clarified that "Those who incite against me and against the law of nationality are members of the Joint List."

The increasing number of threats KAra has been receiving prompted the Defense Ministry's Magen unit to give Kara a security detail. Letters sent to the minister in recent days say, among other things, "We will eliminate you and your family." The Magen unit asked the Communications Minister to keep an open eye and beware of the threats. The possibility of assigning him another security guard is being considered.

"I am not deterred by the incitement and the threats against me and my family and am not afraid," said Kara in response. "I will continue to represent the members of my community with dignity and pride - I did in the past and will do so in the future."

"The Nationality Law does not turn us into second class citizens - on the contrary, it complements and does not contradict the Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty. The new law in no way detracts from the individual rights guaranteed to all the citizens of Israel," he continued.

"The Nationality Law also grants special status to the Arabic language, which will not be harmed, and regulates its use in state institutions. I continue to stand behind my vote - and threats to my life will not change my firm nationalist and Zionist views," stressed Kara.