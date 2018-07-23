Netanyahu praises Trump for 'changing equation' with Iran

“It is good to see the United States change this unacceptable equation with the Iranian regime," Netanyahu said at his Cabinet meeting.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for reining in Iranian aggression throughout the Middle East and particularly in Syria.

"First of all, I would like to commend the strong position expressed yesterday by President Trump and Secretary of State Pompeo against the aggression of the Iranian regime,” Netanyahu said on Monday at his weekly Cabinet meeting.



“For years this regime has been pampered by the superpowers, and it is good to see the United States change this unacceptable equation.”

Responding to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who cautioned the US over the weekend against unleashing the “mother of all wars” with Iran, Trump warned his Iranian counterpart not to threaten the United States again.

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!," Trump tweeted.

For his part, Secretary Pompeo compared the regime in Tehran to the mafia.

"The level of corruption and wealth among regime leaders shows that Iran is run by something that resembles the mafia more than a government," Pompeo said at a speech to Iranian exiles at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

Netanyahu added that Israel’s “political and military cooperation with the United States is at the highest of all time.”

The Israeli prime minister also announced that he would be meeting on Monday with a delegation from Moscow Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov where both sides will discuss the issue of an Iranian military presence in Syria.

"I will present to the Russian delegation the position I presented to President Putin during my last visit to Moscow,” Netanyahu said. “Israel insists that the separation agreements between Israel and Syria be respected as they were respected for decades up until the outbreak of the civil war in Syria, and Israel will continue to act against any attempt by Iran and its proxies to establish a military foothold in Syria, Netanyahu stressed.

In that regard, Putin had expressed his desire during his summit with Trump last week in Helsinki, for a maintenance of the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement with Syria after the Yom Kippur War.

“The south of Syria should be brought to the full compliance with the treaty of 1974, about the separation of forces — about separation of forces of Israel and Syria. This will bring peace to Golan Heights, and bring more peaceful relationship between Syria and Israel, and also to provide security of the state of Israel,” Putin had said.