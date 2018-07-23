Glick: Mega LGBT rally was 'insensitive'

Likud MK infuriated after LGBT community holds massive protest on Tisha B'Av fast, says it would never happen on Holocaust Memorial Day.

Likud MK Yehuda Glick slammed Sunday's LGBT protest, alleging that the rally which brought tens of thousands of Israelis to the streets on the Tisha B'Av fast was "insensitive".

"The event in Tel Aviv was very insensitive and they would not have dared to do such an event on Memorial Day or Holocaust Remembrance Day," tweeted Glick. "For those who are connected to the tradition of Israel, yesterday was Tisha B'Av, which is now the peak of Jewish pain, to make a political demonstration on this day is pointless."

During the fast itself, Glick tweeted that on "a very thoughtful day, is there any way to find a connection between those who saw this day crying and mourning the destruction of the Temples and those who saw on this day the victory day of the LGBT camp? I really do not have an answer "

Thousands of Israelis flooded Tel Aviv's Rabin Square on Sunday evening to mark the end of a general strike in protest what it said was anti-LGBT legislation. Preceding the rally, LGBT activists demonstrated in major cities all over Israel and blocked Tel Aviv's Ayalon highway.

The Surrogacy Bill, which passed on Wednesday, had raised hackles among the LGBT community over its limited expansion of rights to surrogacy, granting it as a right - including public funding - to single women, but excluding same-sex couples. In wake of the legislation, Israel's leading LGBT advocacy groups announced a nationwide strike on Sunday in order to protest what they contended was the bill's discriminatory policies.

Sunday also marked the fast of Tisha B'Av, in which Jews commemorate the destruction of the two Holy Temples and the Jewish commonwealths by the Babylonian and Roman empires.