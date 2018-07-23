IDF kicks off summer combat draft

IDF begins July-August draft cycle. Most foreign-born troops are from Ukraine, followed by the US and Ethiopia.

The IDF kicked off its summer combat draft on Monday, part of its thrice a year draft of combat troops.

For the next two weeks, combat units will be getting a new influx of conscripts. The draft commences with the armored corps, followed by the Combat Engineering Corps and the Military Police Border Crossing Unit on Tuesday. The Golani and Givati infantry units will mobilize on Thursday, followed by the Border Police, Paratroopers, and Commando Brigade units on Thursday.

The IDF drafts its combat soldiers in November, March, and August draft cycles. The military has been running a social media campaign for the past two weeks titled "Only Combat" in order to drum up the increasingly dwindling motivation to serve in combat units.

According to figures published this morning by the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, the average age of enlistment in this is 18.8, and the oldest conscript in this recruitment cycle is 27.

In addition, the current draft includes 288 new immigrants from a diverse assortment of countries, including Ireland, El Salvador, Ecuador, Eritrea, and Armenia.

The countries with the highest enrollment rate in the current round are Ukraine with 312, followed by the United States at 248. Ethiopia sent 492 soldiers while 187 arrived from France.