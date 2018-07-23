Communications Minister to receive security detail

The Magen unit, which is responsible for the security of VIPs, decided on Sunday evening to assign security around the home of Communications Minister Ayoob Kara (Likud).

The decision to increase security around the minister was made in light of threats he received following his support for the Nationality Law, which was approved by the Knesset last week.

Letters sent to the minister in recent days say, among other things, "We will eliminate you and your family." The Magen unit asked the Communications Minister to keep an open eye and beware of the threats. The possibility of assigning him another security guard is being considered.

"I am not deterred by the incitement and the threats against me and my family and am not afraid," said Kara in response. "I will continue to represent the members of my community with dignity and pride - I did in the past and will do so in the future."

"The Nationality Law does not turn us into second class citizens - on the contrary, it complements and does not contradict the Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty. The new law in no way detracts from the individual rights guaranteed to all the citizens of Israel," he continued.

"The Nationality Law also grants special status to the Arabic language, which will not be harmed, and regulates its use in state institutions. I continue to stand behind my vote - and threats to my life will not change my firm nationalist and Zionist views," stressed Kara.