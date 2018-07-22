Make a difference this summer in the life of a lonely orphan.

They love me just like my father did

"Two years ago my father called me and my siblings into his room. He blessed us with Bircas HaBonim, that was the last time I saw him... I felt so alone."

This is the story of one of the orphans who is a member of ZELAZE.

ZELAZE has provides a personal support system for thousands of widows and orphans from every part of Eretz Yisrael. From the moment of loss ZELAZE valiantly endeavors to provide for the freshly bereaved widows and orphans' every need. They are there, with open arms and open hearts, 24 hours a day.

ZELAZE organizes many varied programs throughout the year: weekend getaways, bas mitzvah groups, Yom Tov events and much more. One of their most ambitious undertakings is a summer camp for hundreds of orphaned girls.

"This year ZELAZE is planning a camp for me and all my friends. Please help me raise the money so we can all go to the camp this year! At ZELAZE camp I feel like there is someone close to me, someone who loves me just as my father did."

Help ZELAZE help her go to camp with all her friends. Be a part of realizing this young orphan's dream.

