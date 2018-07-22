Likud MK vows to boycott eateries that opened on Tisha B'Av

MK Sharren Haskel vows to boycott restaurants that were open for business on Jewish day of mourning.

Likud MK Sharren Haskel vowed to boycott eateries that flouted the law by remaining open on Tisha B'Av eve.

Israeli law forbids restaurants and other places of entertainment from opening on the eve of Tisha B'Av, which commemorates the destruction of the two Holy Temples and the Jewish commonwealths by the Babylonian and Roman empires.

"I think it's very serious," Haskel said regarding business owners who decided to operate on Tisha B'Av. "I think that it is enough to stay open, but to come and to put a finger in the eye, to come and do and say, "We will be open on Tisha B'Av", it's just insulting."

In recent years, an increasing number of businesses have risked a fine in order not to lose business on the Jewish day of mourning. The issue received increased prominence this year after Tel Aviv's Secular Greens party distributed stickers endorsing store owners that promised to remain open on Tisha B'Av.

According to Haskel, who is secular, "as a customer, I will not go into these restaurants. I do not like this thing. There is enough schism between religious and secular. We need to find ways to come to contain and understand each other."

"From what I saw on social media, many people stand with me on this."