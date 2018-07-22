Nikki Haley: Something 'remarkable' happened in the UN

US proposes amendment to Algeria resolution condemning Israel - and 'a miracle' occurs at the United Nations.

US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Nikki Haley in an op-ed on CNN wrote about a "miracle" that occurred recently at the United Nations.

In the piece, which Haley co-authored with US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt, and White House adviser Jared Kushner, Haley wrote about a "remarkable" event which happened in the UN and which may signify more hope "for a peaceful future for Israel and the Palestinians."

On June 13, Algeria proposed a resolution blaming Israel for the recent escalations on the Gaza border, completely ignoring the violent Gaza border riots, rockets fired by Gaza terrorists at Israel, and incendiary kites and balloons sent by Gazan terrorists into Israeli territory which scorched thousands of acres of nature reserves, forests, and agricultural land.

In response, Haley proposed an amendment to the resolution, placing some of the blame on Hamas' shoulders.

"Nothing like this had ever been done before at the United Nations. Hundreds of resolutions passed by the General Assembly dealing with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have failed even to mention Hamas," the CNN op-ed noted. "What happened next was the beginning of a paradigm shift."

Though Algeria made a motion to dismiss the US amendment without debate, in the vote that followed, the US amendment passed with a vote of 78-59.

"Although the measure ultimately failed for technical reasons," the four wrote, "more nations voted for holding Hamas accountable with the US amendment than against it."

Calling the vote "a miracle by UN standards," they noted that for "the first time in the United Nations, more nations than not acknowledged that peace between Israel and the Palestinian people must be built on a foundation of truth regarding Hamas."

"They recognized that reconciliation is impossible if reality is denied for the sake of scoring political points. And part of that reality is recognizing the primary responsibility Hamas bears in perpetuating the suffering of the people of Gaza.