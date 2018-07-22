Watch: Israel rescues Syrian 'White Helmets'

'They were afraid, but when they reached Israel, they were crying from joy,' says IDF officer who oversaw rescue of Syrian civilians.

Israeli military sources released detains Sunday evening regarding the evacuation of some 800 Syrian civilians from the Golan Heights to Jordan Saturday night.

Over the weekend, the German newspaper Bild reported had helped evacuate 800 members of the Syrian civil defense organization, also known as the White Helmets, from southwest Syria.

On Sunday morning, the IDF confirmed that it had competed a “humanitarian effort” on behalf of Syrian civilians. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu later explained that Israel had received a special request from President Donald Trump to assist the roughly 800 Syrian civilians.

Later on Sunday, the Israeli army released footage from the rescue operation, showing buses of Syrian civilians being transferred through Israeli territory to Jordan.

“Overnight, the IDF carried out a special and extensive humanitarian aid operation in the 210th Division to rescue the members of the ‘White Helmets’ humanitarian organization, whose lives were in danger, from the war zone in southern Syrian to a neighboring country,” an IDF spokesperson said.



“The operation to evacuate the members and their families (mostly children) was carried out at the request of the United States, Canada and other European countries.”



"Standing on the border and receiving the families, mostly women and children, was an emotional experience,” said the commander in charge of Operation Good Neighbor. “Families that arrived fearful, but when they reached the border with Israel, their eyes were filled with tears of happiness, knowing that they have gotten their lives back. I'm proud to be an officer in an army and a country that carries out an operation filled with values of humanity and compassion.”



“This is the essence of our work, and this moment is invaluable."