US launches campaign to pressure Iran

US campaign aims to pressure Iran into ending nuclear weapons program and support of terrorist organizations, report says.

The White House has launched a campaign to pressure Iran to end its nuclear weapons program and support of terrorist organizations, US officials said.

According to a Reuters report, the campaign is supported by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Both the White House and the State Department declined to comment.

However, a senior Iranian official dismissed the campaign, promising that "their efforts will fail again."

Reuters quoted Karim Sadjadpour, an Iran expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think tank.

Sadjadpour told Reuters that one possible outcome of the campaign would be "capitulation, forcing Iran to further curtail not only its nuclear program but also its regional ambitions." However, the other possibility is that the US campaign would cause "the implosion of the Islamic Republic."

The new campaign comes after US President Donald Trump asked American allies not to import Iranian oil after November 2018. Currently, the US is working to encourage other countries to adopt the ban, as well as working to find alternative sources of oil so that supply to consumers is not disrupted.