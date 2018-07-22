Netanyahu: Trump asked us to help rescue Syrian 'White Helmets'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday spoke about Israel's involvement in the operation to rescue 800 members of a Syrian civil organization.

"A few days ago, President Trump turned to me, together with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau and others, asking that we help rescue hundreds of 'White Helmets' from Syria," Netanyahu said.

"These are people who saved lives and whose lives were now in danger. I therefore agreed to allow transferring them via Israel to other countries, as an important humanitarian gesture."

According to the report, the activists and their families passed through Israel and entered Jordan. The group reportedly crossed the border between Israel and Syria in a convoy of buses escorted by the Israeli police and UN forces.

Netanyahu continued, "At the same time, we have not acting to prevent Iran from entrenching itself militarily in Syria."

"Simultaneously, we are also acting in the south. Over the weekend, we dealt Hamas a very hard blow, and if we need to, we will hit them seven times harder."