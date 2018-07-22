California: Victim of shooting at Trader Joe's was store manager

The manager of Los Angeles Trader Joe's store was identified as the victim of a Saturday afternoon shooting.

Melyda Corado, 27, was initially treated at the scene but rescue workers were forced to pronounce her dead after a short time.

In a tweet, Albert Corado, Melyda's brother, wrote, "I’m sad to say she didn’t make it. My baby sister. My world. I appreciate the retweets and the love. Please respect my family’s privacy as we are still coming to terms with this."

The shooter initially took hostages and engaged in a shootout with police officers.He is estimated to be around 28 years old and was wanted on suspicion of shooting his grandmother seven times.

He fired several rounds of bullets at the police chasing him before crashing grandmother's vehicle and entering a nearby Trader Joe's store.

At around 6:30p.m. local time, the shooter asked police for handcuffs and handcuffed himself.

Six people were injured in store shooting, none of them seriously.

The suspect's grandmother is in critical condition.