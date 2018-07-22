Iran is attempting to push Hamas into a war of attrition with Israel, says Housing and Construction Minister Yoav Galant.

Construction and Housing Minister Yoav Galant discussed this morning in an interview with Reshet Bet the escalation in the south last weekend.

"We're reacting harshly to aggression. We have to make sure the situation in the Gaza Strip is more economically stable, but the problem is that a terrorist organization has taken two million citizens hostage, and everything that enters Gaza is not disbursed in the right direction, but goes directly to Hamas. I know that billions of shekels went in Gaza's favor and not a single factory was built. Instead tunnels were built and missiles were bought," Galant said.

He added "if Israel decides, it will crush Hamas ... There's an Iranian attempt to push Hamas into a war of attrition against Israel while the Iranians strengthen their economy and try to create a nuclear capability. Hamas is only an arm that comes out of the head that is in Iran."

The IDF published aerial photographs this morning showing achievements of the large-scale offensive against Hamas targets in Gaza last Saturday night, in which one can see Hamas headquarters before and after the bombing that destroyed them completely.

On Friday the IDF attacked more than 60 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the sniper fire from which Givati ​​fighter First Sergeant Aviv Levi was killed. Among targets destroyed were three Hamas headquarters in Gaza that contained military infrastructure and weapons.