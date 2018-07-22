Killed soldier's vest to be checked

First Sergeant Aviv Levi of Petah Tikva who was killed last Friday by Arab snipers on the Gaza border will be laid to rest.

The fighter's uncle Noam Levy told Hadashot Haboker about the moment of receiving the bitter tidings. "Aviv has a brother who is also a soldier. His commander called him and told him he had to hastily call him up to the north, where he received the news. Meanwhile the representatives of the military attache in Italy located my brother and his wife who were vacationing and gave them the news, and didn't leave them for a moment."

In terms of what is known to the family at this stage about the circumstances of Aviv's death, his uncle said: "The battalion commander told us Aviv was killed by a large-caliber bullet that penetrated his vest, which the army told us would be checked by the Ordnance Corps.

"He was very attached to his mother, but also an independent child whose great dream was to serve in Givati," said the uncle about Aviv: "He loved the soldiers who served with him and didn't let anyone influence him. From the day he was born he was a serious and big boy. In two weeks he was supposed to celebrate his 21st birthday and three months later to be released. Like everyone else, he saved money for a big trip and also planned to start a business when he returned.

"We're in pain and haven't digested it. His death leaves a very large void, and those who know the family know that everyone's eyes were lifted to Aviv and no words could comfort his parents."

The funeral of the late First Sergeant Aviv Levy will take place at the military section of the Segula cemetery at 12:00.