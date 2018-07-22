'We have restrained ourselves enough'

Journalist Noah Klieger, a Holocaust survivor, calls for a large-scale military operation in the Gaza Strip in order to stop the "terror trickle" of recent months.



''Enough. We have restrained ourselves and extinguished the terrorists' fires in the fields of our homes enough. Now is the time to wake up, for the lives of the residents of the Gaza vicinity are not abandoned. We have to give them back a bit of routine, a little bit of the security that every citizen of the country wants," Klieger wrote in Yediot Aharonot.

"There is a limit to how much a person can manage his life according to the whims of terrorists. One morning they announce a ceasefire, another morning they send terrorists to the perimeter fence. There is no end to it. "



According to Klieger, a large-scale military operation could cause us casualties, but Hamas must pay a heavy price that leaves no room for doubt as to who it is fighting. "Only a comprehensive attack on the Gaza Strip, one that will destroy most of the infrastructure of this terrorist organization, will ensure quiet for a long time."