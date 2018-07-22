Photos: Hamas headquarters before and after IDF attack

IDF publishes aerial photographs of three Hamas headquarters in Gaza before and after they were destroyed by the IDF.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit on Sunday morning published aerial photographs of three Hamas headquarters in Gaza before and after they were attacked by the Israel Air Force on Friday.

The headquarters were attacked in response to the sniper fire by Gaza terrorists in in which Staff Sergeant Aviv Levi was killed. The pictures depict Hamas headquarters the Zaytun battalion in northern Gaza, the Khan Yunis battalion in southern Gaza and the Bureij battalion in central Gaza before and after they were destroyed by the IDF.