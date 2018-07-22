Man arrested in LA after standoff in grocery

Man breaks into Los Angeles grocery store after apparently shooting two women, arrested after several hours.

Los Angeles police on Saturday handcuffed a man outside a Trader Joe's following an incident in which a man barricaded himself inside the grocery store for hours after running from police.

"We have successfully taken the suspect into custody without incident," Los Angeles police said on Twitter, according to CNN.

The armed man had barricaded himself inside the grocery store in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, prompting a massive police response with people still inside the store.

The suspect, who is in his late teens, shot his grandmother and a younger female earlier in the day, police said.

He ran into the Trader Joe's after crashing his grandmother's car outside the store during a police pursuit.

Police were communicating with the suspect "trying to bring this to a peaceful conclusion," Sgt. Barry Montgomery of the LAPD said earlier, before the suspect was arrested.

One woman was killed inside the store.

Over the course of the standoff, several people walked out of the store with their hands up. Some employees climbed out a back window on a chain ladder, according to CNN.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said a 20-year-old woman was transferred to a hospital in fair condition. She was removed from a vehicle, not the inside of the store, Stewart said. It was not immediately known whether that woman was the one from the original shooting.