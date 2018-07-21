Steve Bannon works to build revolt in Europe

Former White House strategist Stephen (Steve) Bannon will launch a new foundation aimed at supporting right-wing populist causes across Europe, The Daily Beast reported.

"The Movement" will be a non-profit organization. It aims to "spark a populist right-wing revolt" across Europe, beginning with the 2019 elections to the European Parliament.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, Bannon said, "Right-wing populist nationalism is what will happen. That's what will govern."

"You're going to have individual nation states with their own identities, their own borders."

According to Bannon, The Movement will aim to rival "evil" George Soros' "Open Society," which has donated $32 billion since its establishment in 1984.

Since leaving the White House in August 2017, Bannon has been traveling across Europe to garner and give support, meeting politicians and speaking at various conferences.